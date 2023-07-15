Hogs for Heroes: Wisconsin veteran gifted new ride

article

Hogs for Heroes presented veteran Josh Hameister with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle Saturday, July 15.

Now in its seventh year, Hogs for Heroes has gifted 38 motorcycles to injured veterans – Hameister included – whose healing could benefit from feeling the wind on a ride.

"They're saving lives, they truly are," said Hameister.

Hameister, who served as a U.S. Marine Corps sergeant, was given the keys at Milwaukee Harley-Davidson near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane.

"It doesn't feel real, it feels kind of like a dream," Hameister said. "It's a dream come true."

The nonprofit raises funds to buy motorcycles for veterans 100% through donations.