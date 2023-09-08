Hoan Bridge safety measures; shoulder, outside lane closures planned

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has begun updating safety measures along the Hoan Bridge segment of I-794 in the city of Milwaukee.

A news release says crews are refreshing pavement markings, adjusting signage, and installing protective fencing, as well as making minor concrete surface repairs along the outer barrier walls.

Traffic impacts

Daytime shoulder closures.

Short-term, daytime and nighttime outside lane closures along I-794.

The project is scheduled for completion in late fall 2023. Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information, visit the Hoan Bridge project website.