Hoan Bridge lit for Hunger Task Force's spring fundraiser

Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge will be lit in Hunger Task Force colors on Friday evening, March 1 to celebrate the kickoff of Match Madness MKE, the nonprofit organization’s spring fundraiser.

A news release says through March 10, every donation made to Hunger Task Force will be doubled dollar-for-dollar thanks to a matching pool comprised of the Brian A. McCarty Family Fund, Sargento, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and additional private donors.

Hunger Task Force officials say every dollar raised through Match Madness MKE will provide healthy and delicious food to local pantries and meal programs in the Hunger Task Force network to feed hungry children, families and seniors on the day they need it and in the neighborhood they live in.

Match Madness MKE donations can be made online.