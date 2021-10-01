Hit-and-run crash, but what did vehicle strike? Muskego PD seeks answers

article

Muskego police are calling on the public for help to learn more about what a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash struck.

Muskego officials say officers located the Buick Roadmaster station wagon with woodgrain on the side – and it had been involved in a hit-and-run crash. They believe the crash happened in the Burlington or Waterford areas between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. They just do not know what kind of object it was that was struck – a vehicle or property.

If you have information that could help authorities determine what happened, you are urged to call Muskego police at 262-679-4130.

