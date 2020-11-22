Historic West Bend Theatre opens during pandemic

Historic West Bend Theatre reopens
Exec. Director Jeff Potts explains how the pandemic has affected their reopening.
WEST BEND, Wis. - After an impressive $3.5 million renovation, the West Bend Theatre reopened the day before the lockdown in Spring. "The Bend" then had to shift gears during the statewide shutdown to reinvent themselves during the pandemic.
For more information on the historic theater, visit their website.
Precautions in place at The Bend
Masks and social distancing are enforced and kindness is expected at The Bend, a historic theater recently renovated in West Bend.
Precautions in place at The Bend
Masks and social distancing are enforced and kindness is expected at The Bend, a historic theater recently renovated in West Bend.
Enjoy a cocktail at The Bend
A full-service bar was added in the renovation of The Bend.