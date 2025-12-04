'Historic' fentanyl seizure in Manitowoc County; 43 lbs. worth $5.8 million

article

The Brief The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, with help from other agencies, seized 43.2 pounds of fentanyl. The estimated street value of the seizure is about $5.8 million. Three men were arrested and charged, and one of them has already been sentenced to prison.



Authorities in Manitowoc County have seized 43.2 lbs of fentanyl, what is believed to be a state record, and arrested three people in connection to the seizure.

According to the Manitowoc Sheriff's Office, the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Green Bay Resident Office, conducted a coordinated drug-trafficking investigation resulting in a large seizure of fentanyl that was going to be distributed in northeast Wisconsin.

Dylan Hock, Trevor Hock, and Jose Gamez, all residents of Arizona, were identified as the people working to transport the fentanyl from Arizona to Manitowoc County.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

On Jan. 6, 2025, investigators with the Metro Drug Unit, Sheboygan Drug Task Force, DEA, and Wisconsin State Patrol conducted surveillance and arrested all three men during a traffic stop in Manitowoc County.

43.2 pounds of fentanyl

A search of their vehicle revealed 43.2 pounds of fentanyl, disguised as prescription medication. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is about $5.8 million. The sheriff's office says this is the largest fentanyl pill seizure in Manitowoc County history and is believed to be the largest in Wisconsin history.

All three men were taken into custody and booked into the Manitowoc County Jail.

Court proceedings

What we know:

Dylan E. Hock, Trevor C. Hock, and Jose O. Gamez

The Manitowoc County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case. On Nov. 20, 2025, Dylan Hock was convicted on charges of conspiracy to manufacture and deliver fentanyl. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

On Dec. 3, 2025, Trevor Hock pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and deliver fentanyl. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10, 2026.

Jose Gamez is still in custody on allegations of being a party to the crime of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and is awaiting future court proceedings.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What they're saying:

"This interdiction effort demonstrates the strong collaboration between local and state law enforcement agencies," said Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig. "Our shared commitment to proactive drug enforcement continues to improve public safety and protect the residents of Manitowoc County." The Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit and partnering agencies remain dedicated to reducing drug activity through proactive enforcement initiatives, intelligence sharing, and community partnerships. Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency.