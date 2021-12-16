Winds damage Kapco Kids2Kids display, impact toy drive

Strong winds caused significant damage to the Kapco Kids2Kids Christmas Wonderland – knocking down lights, decorations and more.

While the wind was calmer Thursday, the damage remained. Just days before Christmas, the light display is now temporarily on hold.

"This would normally be our really big weekend," said Kapco CEO Jim Kacmarcik. "We sustained a fair amount of damage to our structure and our light show."

The Kids2Kids Christmas Wonderland normally draws huge crowds and acts as a massive toy drive for more than 40 charities.

"Thousands and thousands and thousands of kids have been the recipients of everyone’s generosity here," Kacmarcik said.

Strong wind gusts Wednesday damaged the display and even moved temporary structures – wreaking havoc on a giant tent.

"We see bent metal, we see broken glass, we see things that are busted," said Kacmarcik.

A day later, it is still too windy to properly assess the damage as fears set in as to what it might mean for the toy drive. An event that helps so many is now looking for generosity in return.

"Maybe we’re going to have to cut back this year," Kacmarcik said. "We’re going to try to rally as best as we can."

The Kids2Kids Christmas Wonderland could reopen as early as this weekend if repairs are made in time. For information on how to donate, visit the fundraiser's website.

Across the area, the wild weather uprooted trees and knocked down power lines, leaving thousands without electricity. Some schools were forced to go virtual while some businesses closed.