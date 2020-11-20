High school football season comes to a close in SE Wisconsin

What a wild ride the high school football season has been in southeastern Wisconsin, COVID-19 leading to uncertainty.

Through it all, the Friday night lights remained on, and the season which would normally end Nov. 20 in Madison came to an end instead with level-two playoff games.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured a Division II matchup -- undefeated Whitefish Bay visiting perennial powerhouse Catholic Memorial.

Also in action were Union Grove vs Wilmot, Kettle Moraine vs West Bend West, Brookfield East vs Waukesha West and others.

