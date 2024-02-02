High grocery costs in 2024; how to save money at the store

Prices at the grocery store have been skyrocketing, forcing many to spend a good chunk of their income just to keep food on the table.

When it's the start of the month, Ashley Davis stocks up on groceries.

"I go twice a month. This is my first time. I spent $374, and then I'll go again around the 15th," said Ashley Davis.

They're essential trips, costing the mother of five more than $600 a month.

When asked what Davis is doing to make sure she stays afloat and within budget, she said she is working two jobs.

The costs of groceries.

A majority of her income is still going to food, which has been a challenge for her without any type of assistance.

"Everything is cash right now," added Davis.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says low-income families have been hit the hardest by rising grocery prices, spending nearly 31% of their income on food.

The question is, how much longer we can expect to see this?

The prices add up.

We are still facing higher prices at the grocery stores because the grocery stores need to keep up with the pricing of the product cost," said Carlos Guaman, a financial expert.

Guaman says the labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and even avian flu have all played a role in the price increases, a situation he says we'll be seeing throughout 2024.

"We hope we can continue growing as an economy and the money we are earning can be more valuable so we can buy more," added Guaman.

Meat at the grocery store.

That's something Davis keeps in mind. "Hopefully, I don't have to put anything back," she said.

To stay afloat, Guaman says you should look for deals, even if it means going to different stores.

He says make sure you have a budget, and don't be afraid to get resourceful.