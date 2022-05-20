Helping Ukrainian refugees; 3 guys on a mission

Making their own impact – a group of friends is helping Ukrainian refugees. Three guys on a mission to help the people or Ukraine.

"If we can positive affect the lives of just a few people, I'll feel good about our mission," said Robert Grede.

Robert Grede and Greg Ryan are pals from southeast Wisconsin. They linked up with their friend Gary Wilson out of California and set out on a journey to be hands and feet on the ground at the Polish-Ukraine border – delivering crucial medical supplies and some clothing.

All of the GoFundMe and all of the contributions are going to Ukraine refugees and military. All of our expenses we're paying for on our own," said Ryan.

Though their local rotary club that they were able to meet up with others Rotarians in Poland – making sure their supplies landed in the hands who needed them.

"We've met so many amazing people and so many of them are very much behind this journey we're making," said Greg Ryan.

It's an adventure they'll never forget.

"All three of us are in this to make this world a little better place. We can't make that big of a difference, but we can do our part to make it a better place," said Ryan.