Helping pollinators with 'No Mow May,' 'Slow Mow May'

It’s an annual movement you’ve likely heard of: ‘No Mow May’ or ‘Slow Mow May.’

People are letting grass and plants in their yards grow freely for pollinators.

"These are my favorite. One of my favorite plants," said Joey Sprague.

It’s easy to get lost around Joey Sprague’s Shorewood yard. And it’s clear, she has a love for nature.

"This is my favorite native plant. It’s called baptisia. I plant a lot of things in spring because of Wisconsin winter you want to see flowers," Sprague added.

The native flowers for pollinators aren’t the only things growing tall there.

Looking at Sprague’s lawn, she’s participating in the slow mow May movement.

"If we let our grass grow to six inches and cut it down to four, that’s a good slow mow cycle," Sprague said.

‘Slow mow May’ is a spin on ‘No Mow May.’

People pause mowing their lawns to allow their non-turf yards and plants to grow taller for pollinators.

"Bumblebees, moths, butterflies, other pollinators actually hibernate in our backyards and green spaces. If we wait just a little bit longer to mow and clear out our yard, we’re giving them more time to emerge," said Auriana Donaldson, who's with the Zoological Society of Milwaukee.

"We don’t need one perfect yard for pollinators, we need thousands of imperfect yards for pollinators," added Donaldson.

"What we’re asking people to do it try it out in May," said Sprague.

Sprague is on the Shorewood Conservation Committee.

FOX6 found several homes in the neighborhood participating in No Mow May or Slow Mow May.

"We have grandchildren. I want to make sure they have an environment that’s as enriching, maybe more than the one we have," said Sprague.

It’s a growing initiative with the goal of creating a future that flourishes.

If you’re interested in participating in No Mow May, check in with your local city hall to learn about rules so you don’t get fined.