Expand / Collapse search

Hebl won’t seek reelection; 7th Democrat to retire from Wisconsin Assembly

Published 
Updated 1:03PM
Politics
Associated Press
article

Rep. Gary Hebl 

MADISON, Wis. - Another Assembly Democrat is calling it quits.

Rep. Gary Hebl of Sun Prairie announced Wednesday that he won’t seek reelection this fall. He said he wants to focus on his personal life, travel with his wife and family and spend more time with his grandchildren.

Hebl, 70, has served in the Assembly since 2004. Seven Assembly Democrats have now announced they won’t run again in November.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Thirteen Republicans have announced their retirement from the chamber. Six senators, including three Democrats and three Republicans, have said they’re not running again.

Menomonee Falls fatal crash following pursuit, Milwaukee man dead
article

Menomonee Falls fatal crash following pursuit, Milwaukee man dead

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is dead, and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man injured in a crash in Menomonee Falls. The crash happened following a police pursuit a short time earlier.

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash: 2 seriously injured, 3 arrested
article

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash: 2 seriously injured, 3 arrested

Three people were arrested Tuesday, April 12 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee.

Kenosha County social media suicide lawsuit, mom fights for late son

Christopher Dawley, 17, of Kenosha County, died by suicide in January 2015. A lawyer for the family says if he wasn't on social media, he'd still be alive.