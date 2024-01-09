Heavy, wet snow in southern Wisconsin; poor road conditions expected

A winter storm is ramping up across southeast Wisconsin, with the heaviest accumulations expected from mid-morning through this afternoon. The high rates and heavy snow will lead to poor road conditions.

FOX6 Spencer Tracy is in West Bend on Tuesday morning. As of 5:30 a.m. she reported that the snow is wet, heavy and turning to slush as it hits the roads and ground.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say we may see a brief gap in the snow Tuesday before it picks back up again later this morning. After that, this will be a long-duration event with several inches in all areas.

High probabilities of seeing greater than six inches of snow remain across much of southern Wisconsin. In the lakeshore regions, there is a concern of rain and snow mixing, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning for ALL of southeast Wisconsin is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday.