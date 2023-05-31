Spring heat stretch; watering plants crucial for business, gardeners

A long stretch of heat is not helping keep plants alive, and the bit of rain some got Wednesday isn't going to make a dent in the drought-like conditions.

Gretchen Lindstrom made her third trip of the season to Bayside Garden Center. As much as she enjoys the sunshine, the lack of rain has created more work for her; she's been watering every other day.

"Normally I wouldn’t water at all this time of year," she said.

FOX6 Weather Experts said the past 11 days have been the longest stretch of dry weather since July 2021. For Bayside Garden Center, it's impacting business.

"We’re watering right now like we would in July," said Joceyln Wiese with Bayside Garden Center.

Watering takes up most of Wiese's day, making sure no plant dies on her watch.

"Usually right about now we’re watering every other, every third day, depending on how the weather is," she said. "Right now we’re watering every day."

It means a spike in Bayside Garden Center's water bill – and some plant owners wanting their money back.

"People just leaving them out thinking they’re going to be OK," Wiese said. "It has really been an issue for us because they come back saying, ‘It died.’ And we’re like, ‘Yeah it needs more water right now.'"

Some people take home a couple hundred dollars worth of plants at a time, while others do so in the thousands. It's why watering more often in weather like this is the best way to not lose money. Wiese said leaving a hose running on plants for 10 minutes a day should do the trick during these conditions.

Whether you're a veteran plant owner or just getting started, Lindstrom has a suggestion, too: "Don’t stop getting your plants, because they’re going to look the best this time of year, so you might as well pick them out now and plant them and cope with the heat."

FOX6 Weather Experts get drought updates every week from the National Weather Service. A full update should be available Thursday, June 1.