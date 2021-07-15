Heartland Produce Company breaks ground on new facility

Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes, and Kenosha-area officials on Thursday, July 15 celebrated the groundbreaking of Heartland Produce’s new $29 million headquarters and distribution facility in Kenosha.

Heartland Produce, a third-generation family-owned business, supplies fresh produce to retailers and foodservice distributors. With their new headquarters, the company becomes the first tenant of the Greeneway Development, which will eventually feature industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family housing on the site of the former Dairyland Greyhound Park.

"As our state and economy continue to bounce back from COVID-19, businesses and investments in our state—like Heartland Produce—will be critical to ensuring that continued recovery," said Gov. Evers. "This project at the Greeneway Development is a win for the community and the regional economy, and underscores how connecting the dots sets our businesses, families, and communities up for success."

According to a press release, the project includes the construction of a 205,000-square-foot state-of-the-art produce distribution facility with room for future expansion. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company saw increased demand, and the new facility will give Heartland Produce room to create additional fruit and vegetable ripening rooms to increase production.

"We’re excited to be part of this development and would like to thank everyone involved in making this happen," said William Dietz Jr., Heartland Produce president.

The company is expecting to create 40 full-time jobs with average wages above $28 per hour.

Heartland Produce started in 1989 in Elgin, Illinois, but moved to Kenosha in 1994.