Heart, Cheap Trick at Fiserv Forum; concert set for Aug. 15, 2024

The legendary rock band HEART announced on Monday, Jan. 29 its return to the road for the first time after a five-year hiatus. HEART's Royal Flush Tour 2024 will stop at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee on Aug. 15 with special guest Cheap Trick.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, on Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. through the band’s official website heart-music.com.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 1, at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

A news release says a limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exclusive offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.