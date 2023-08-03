‘He is a hero’: South Carolina officer dies saving person having mental health crisis

article

A community is mourning the loss of a South Carolina police officer who died while trying to save a person who was going through a mental health crisis Wednesday morning.

Officer Matthew Hare, 22, of the Easley Police Department was responding to a call for assistance on the railroad tracks near the 2000 block of East Main Street at about 5 a.m. local time.

Easley is about 25 minutes west of Greenville, South Carolina.

While attempting to move the person from the railroad tracks to safety, Hare was struck by an oncoming passenger train and died at the scene.

A second officer who also responded to the call and the person who Hare rescued were uninjured, according to police.

"Officer Hare died saving the life of someone he did not know. He was called to protect and serve and that is exactly what he did every day. He is a HERO," the Easley Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.

Memorial for Officer Matthew Hare who died while saving a person who was having a mental health crisis on August 2. (Easley Police Department )

Multiple law enforcement agencies mourned the loss of Hare and a processional was held Wednesday afternoon following the tragic news, according to FOX 19.

A memorial fund has been set up for Hare’s family as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.