Hawthorn Glen's Winter Wonder Woods event, set for this weekend

This weekend is your chance to get outside while celebrating the season in style at Hawthorn Glen's annual Winter Wonder Woods event. Stacy Witters of Milwaukee Rec joined the WakeUp team with all the information you need.

Event Information

Where: Hawthorn Glen (1130 N. 60th Street, Milwaukee)

Dates: Dec. 10, 11, 17, & 18

Time: 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $4 per person (free for children that are 2 years old or younger)

