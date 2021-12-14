Expand / Collapse search

Hawthorn Glen's Winter Wonder Woods event, set for this weekend

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:41AM
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Hawthorn Glen's Winter Wonder Woods event, set for this weekend

This weekend is your chance to get outside while celebrating the season in style at Hawthorn Glen's annual Winter Wonder Woods event.

MILWAUKEE - This weekend is your chance to get outside while celebrating the season in style at Hawthorn Glen's annual Winter Wonder Woods event. Stacy Witters of Milwaukee Rec joined the WakeUp team with all the information you need.

Event Information

Where: Hawthorn Glen (1130 N. 60th Street, Milwaukee)
Dates: Dec. 10, 11, 17, & 18
Time: 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $4 per person (free for children that are 2 years old or younger)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Contact 6 helps resolve warranty, appliance problems in November
article

Contact 6 helps resolve warranty, appliance problems in November

Contact 6 helps our viewers get repairs, refunds and replacements for appliances every month and November was no exception.

Record high temperatures likely Wednesday
article

Record high temperatures likely Wednesday

High pressure shifts to the east Wednesday, allowing for record warmth for southeast Wisconsin.