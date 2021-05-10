HAWS Schallock Center for Animals in Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. - Pet training programs, youth education, respite, and sanctuary for pets and people in an innovative, natural setting. That's the goal of the new HAWS Schallock Center for Animals. Brian Kramp is in Delafield with a look at how the new space will be used.
Pet training programs at HAWS
Educational opportunities at the HAWS Schallock Center
The HAWS Schallock Center for Animals is a unique destination for youth, families and pets across Wisconsin to learn, grow and find sanctuary alongside nature and animal healers. Brian is in Delafield learning more about the new location and the educational opportunities available to guests.
Pet owners and their animals can learn to train with HAWS
The brand new HAWS Schallock Center for Animals is officially open and Brian is in Delafield getting a glimpse of the new space where animal lovers teach, train and live humane.
Former horse stable transformed as a HAWS respite
