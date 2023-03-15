HAWS annual Youth Awards; nominees sought

article

The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, HAWS, is seeking nominations for the 3rd annual Emma’s Inspiration Award and the 13th annual Diana Boettcher Youth Community Kindness Award.

Emma's Inspiration Award shines light on a young star who reminds us of Emma Mertens and, like Emma, strives to spread kindness to animals and the community.

Nominees must be 7 to 10 years old and can be nominated by family, friends, community members or themselves.

Applications must be received by Friday, March 31, 2023.

The Diana Boettcher Youth Community Kindness Award seeks to honor a youth who exemplifies kindness to animals in the community through volunteering, promoting awareness or other acts of humane animal treatment.

Nominees must be 11 to 18 years old and can be nominated by family, friends, community members or themselves.

Applications must be received by Friday, March 31, 2023.

Applications must include the nominee’s name, address, phone number, birth date, school and an essay (not to exceed 500 words) explaining the youth’s commitment to animals in their community. An online application is available at hawspets.givecloud.co/kindnessawards. Nominations including the above elements can also be emailed to HAWS’ Education team at education@hawspets.org. Questions can also be directed to education@hawspets.org.