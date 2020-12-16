Expand / Collapse search

Have you seen him? MPD seeks suspect in East Side armed robbery

By Jorge Reyna Jr.
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Suspect in armed robbery near Locust and Oakland (Credit: Milwaukee Police Department)

MILWAUKEE - ilwaukee police have requested the public's help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Police said the suspect entered a business near Oakland and Locust around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say he brandished a knife and fled on foot after taking property.

The suspect is described as 20-25 years old, male, African-American and 5'7" tall with a medium build, medium complexion and a mustache. He was seen wearing an orange coat with blue sleeves, shoulders and hood, a black hooded sweatshirt, blueish-tan jeans and red shies with white soles.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee Common Council rejects $9.7M federal police grant

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) offered the grant to hire 30 new officers -- a grant program that the city has been part of for more than two decades.

DOJ releases new details on officer-involved shooting in Fort Atkinson
slideshow

DOJ releases new details on officer-involved shooting in Fort Atkinson

The DOJ on Wednesday, Dec. 16 released new details on the officer-involved shooting that unfolded in Fort Atkinson.