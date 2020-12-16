Have you seen him? MPD seeks suspect in East Side armed robbery

article

ilwaukee police have requested the public's help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Police said the suspect entered a business near Oakland and Locust around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say he brandished a knife and fled on foot after taking property.

The suspect is described as 20-25 years old, male, African-American and 5'7" tall with a medium build, medium complexion and a mustache. He was seen wearing an orange coat with blue sleeves, shoulders and hood, a black hooded sweatshirt, blueish-tan jeans and red shies with white soles.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

