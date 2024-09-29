Harvest Fair 2024 brings fall fun to State Fair Park

Final day of Harvest Fair 2024
Tess Kerksen joined FOX6 WakeUp with all the info on the final day of Harvest Fair 2024 at State Fair Park. Some highlights include a farmers market, central marketplace, and great local shopping!
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Today, Sunday, Sept. 29, is the final day of the Harvest Fair 2024 at State Fair Park.
There are plenty of family-fun activities to take part in, including live entertainment, pumpkin bowling, make-your-own scarecrow, shopping, vendors, food, and more!
Lumberjack fun at Harvest Fair 2024
Check out the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show at Harvest Fair 2024 at State Fair Park, which includes log-rolling and chainsawing!
Cream Puffs at Harvest Fair 2024
Harvest Fair 2024 just wouldn't be complete without the famous Original Cream Puffs!
Make your own scarecrow at Harvest Fair 2024
It's one of the many family-friendly activities at Harvest Fair 2024: Make Your Own Scarecrow!
