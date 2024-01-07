Hartland underage drinking call; officer threatened, man charged

article

A 19-year-old Hartland man is accused of threatening an officer during an arrest that followed a New Year's Day underage drinking call.

Prosecutors said Jacob Bloomer made threats about beating an officer, was uncooperative with law enforcement and had a BAC more than three times the legal limit.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home on Sunshine Drive shortly after midnight on Jan. 1 to assist EMS. Prosecutors said Bloomer had "consumed an excessive amount of alcohol" at an underage drinking party earlier and was possibly dealing with alcohol poisoning.

Hartland EMS staff were trying to help Bloomer, the complaint states, but the 19-year-old was yelling at EMS, his parents and police officers. At one point, Bloomer began to go upstairs – ignoring officers' orders to stay where he was and come back down.

Officers then went to bring Bloomer back downstairs, at which point prosecutors said the 19-year-old "dead weighted" himself and fell on top of the officers. An officer tried to put Bloomer in handcuffs, but he would not comply and continued to resist.

The complaint states Bloomer then began to threaten a female officer – making comments such as "What would you do if I was the only one up here?" and "You would be laying on the (expletive) ground and I'd be beating on your (expletive) head." When warned that he was threatening the officer, the complaint states Bloomer said: "I might be getting a felony, but I don't give a (expletive) at this point."

Bloomer remained uncooperative as he was taken to a hospital, according to the complaint. Once at the hospital, he allegedly began spitting and almost spit on nurses. He was ultimately secured to a bed, but remained uncooperative until he was medically sedated. The complaint states his BAC was .304.

In all, Bloomer is charged with:

Threat to a law enforcement officer

Obstructing an officer

Resisting an officer

Court records show Bloomer posted $2,500 cash bond.