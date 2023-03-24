Hartland 'Sleepout for Veterans' donates $40K for tiny homes

The American Legion in Hartland made a big donation Friday, March 24 as part of its mission to help veterans get back on their feet.

This year, the Sons of the American Legion raised $80,000 during the annual "Sleepout for Veterans" event, which raises funds and awareness for homeless veterans.

The group presented half of the money, $40,000, to go toward tiny homes that will be used to help veterans get back on their feet.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"An awful lot of veterans commit suicide every year in this country. We believe that (homelessness) directly impacts some of this," said Mark Pape with Sons of the American Legion. "We just try to do our part in helping our veterans who need help the most."

The other half of the $80,000 will go to the VFW post. Since starting the Sleepout for Veterans fundraiser four years ago, the group has raised more than $195,000.