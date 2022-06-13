Hartland baseball diamond destroyed, tire tracks in outfield

A home baseball diamond was destroyed – and a team of kids ten and younger are starting their season with a vandalized field.

Instead of fielding grounders…

"We have a bunch of outfielders that came and a few of them wanted to go into the outfield but they were sad because they knew they would’ve been hurt if they tried," said Oliver Henderson.

He and his team spent their Sunday morning dealing with vandalism.

"Looks like someone decided to go out for a joyride and destroy a youth baseball field," said Oliver’s dad and Hartland Hawks coach Pat Henderson. "It was ultimately a very selfish act thinking only of themselves in the moment."

Oliver and Pat Henderson

Four teams are using North Shore Middle School as their home field throughout the summer.

"There is a game up here every single night. There isn’t a night where there isn’t one of our teams playing up here," he said.

Coaches say they may be able to temporarily flatten the field, but the damage will probably linger for the rest of the season.

"It makes everybody have to scramble to not only find resources so the kids can play, but find resources so we can fix the field that’s here," said Henderson.

Now, this week’s games are up in the air.

"You're gonna take away 45 kids' summers just so you can do donuts on a school property and tear it up and laugh with your friends. It’s a pretty selfish thing to do," he said.

Hartland police didn't go on camera. They say they're investigating.

If you have any information about what happened they want to hear from you.