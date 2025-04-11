Hartland ballot recount; race for school board position tightens

The Brief There is a ballot recount taking place in the Hartland Lakeside School District. On Election Day, voters had to select three people of six for the school board. The top three vote-getters win. But only ten votes separated the third place and fourth place finishers, and a recount was requested.



Election Day was more than ten days ago – and when we say every vote counts, this story out of Hartland proves it.

School board vote recount

What we know:

The race for a school board position went from very close to razor close on Friday, April 11. For two full days, election workers have been counting ballots by hand – and the process is not yet complete.

Voting machines counted 12,000 votes on Election Day. Now, pairs of election workers are recounting each and every ballot by hand.

On the night of the election, Morgan Henning won a seat on the Hartland Lakeside School Board by just ten votes. That is a margin of 0.08%.

Each voter was allowed to vote for three of six candidates. The top three vote-getters got a spot on the board.

Henning is third. The fourth place finisher, John Poulos, requested a recount. He was not at the recount, but Henning was.

What they're saying:

"It’s crazy. But that’s another reason why I’m here. I want to see it with my own eyes, so I feel comfortable with whatever results are coming. Because I have full faith in the election integrity," Henning said.

By Friday afternoon, the second day of the recount, Henning's lead had shrunk to just two votes.

Henning has three kids in the school district. Liberal group Blue Sky Waukesha backed her. But Henning said she did not request it. The group also backed the second-place finisher.

The Waukesha Republican Party's WisRed backed the first and fourth place finishers. This recount will determine which group was more successful.

Dig deeper:

Wisconsin does not have automatic recounts. Candidates within a point of the winner can request a recount, but usually, they have to pay for it.

Wisconsin law says if the candidate is within a quarter of a point and someone requests a recount, then the government pays. In this recount, that school district is picking up the tab.