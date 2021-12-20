Hartford police pursuit, driver crashes stolen vehicle

One person was taken into custody Saturday, Dec. 18 following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Hartford. The driver was arrested following a crash.

According to police, officers were traveling east on Hwy 60 when they observed a black Jeep, with no registration, traveling at a high rate of speed heading westbound on Hwy 60. Officers pursued the vehicle out of Hartford, towards the Town of Oconomowoc.

Town of Oconomowoc police were contacted to intercept the vehicle. As the vehicle approached the Oconomowoc area Oconomowoc police advised they were in the area.

Police say the Hartford officer slowed due to unsafe conditions and decided to terminate the pursuit. As the Hartford officer was preparing to terminate the pursuit, the driver of the fleeing vehicle approached traffic and could not negotiate due to the high rate of speed and ended up leaving the roadway and crashing the vehicle.

The vehicle caught fire and the Hartford officer pulled the suspect driver from the vehicle to safety and held them until additional support arrived.

It was determined the vehicle was stolen, and the driver did not have a valid driver’s license. Additionally, the fleeing suspect had several felony warrants for their arrest. Criminal charges are still pending as this case continues to be investigated. No one other than the fleeing suspect was injured during the pursuit.