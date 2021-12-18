Hartford police chase, crash; suspect vehicle caught fire

article

A Hartford police chase ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed and caught fire near the town of Oconomowoc on Saturday, Dec. 18.

According to the Hartford Police Department, officers spotted a black Jeep speeding on State Highway 60 with no license plates.

Officers pursued the Jeep toward the town of Oconomowoc. There, town of Oconomowoc police were called to intercept the Jeep. Once Oconomowoc law enforcement confirmed they were in the area, the Hartford officer decided to terminate the pursuit.

As the Hartford officer prepared to terminate the pursuit, though, the fleeing vehicle ended up leaving the roadway and crashing. It then caught fire and the Hartford officer pulled the suspect driver from the vehicle to safety until additional help arrived.

It was found that the Jeep was stolen, according to police, and the driver did not have a valid license. The suspect also had several felony warrants out for their arrest.

Criminal charges are still pending as the case continues to be investigated. No one other than the fleeing suspect was injured during the pursuit.