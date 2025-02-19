Hartford girl fighting cancer, taco luncheon raises money for family

The Brief The Hartford community is raising money to support the family of a girl who is fighting cancer. The 2-year-old is the daughter of two city employees. A taco luncheon fundraiser was held at City Hall, and donations are being accepted online.



The Hartford community came together on Wednesday to support two city employees and their 2-year-old daughter, who is fighting cancer.

The backstory:

The 2-year-old girl, Kinsley, was first diagnosed in October after she was taken to urgent care for what her family thought was croup and a left ear infection. That escalated to an x-ray and a neuroblastoma diagnosis. Since then, the family has been in and out of Children's Wisconsin for her to receive chemotherapy.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, city employees hosted a taco luncheon fundraiser at City Hall to help the Wenzel family.

"Kyle and Holly have a beautiful daughter, Kinsley, going in for surgery today trying to fight off cancerous tumors," said Tony Burgard. "Everyone here in the city of Hartford are pulling for Kinsley, trying to hope that she pulls through, that she can heal up and go back to being a regular happy self."

Fundraiser for Kinsley, Wenzel family in Hartford

With each plate, the community let the Wenzels know they are not alone.

"This is very heartwarming to see everybody come do this," said organizer Leah Diedrich.

What you can do:

If you would like to help the family, donations are accepted online. You can also donate directly to the Wenzel family @HollyAWenzel via Venmo.

"For the cost the hospital bills just little things, going back and forth to Children's, gas money," Diedrich said. "The economy is a little rough right now, so any little bit helps."