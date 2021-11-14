Hartford Cedar Street Cemetery vandalism, gravestones damaged

A disturbing act is being investigated in Hartford at the Cedar Street Cemetery, where multiple gravestones were tipped over and damaged. The groundskeeper hopes whoever did this is brought to justice.

"The thing that we all, those of us doing this type of project throughout the world, we always fear the vandalism," said Rex Melius, Cemetarians member.

Melius is part of the Cemetarians, a group that cleans, restores and repairs headstones throughout the Washington County area.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We created this group to restore the historical past of Hartford and the surrounding area," said Melius. "It's something that cannot be taken away and should be reserved.

Many veterans, some of them dating back to the Civil War, are buried at the Union cemetery, so when 11 headstones were damaged around 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Melius was really disappointed.

"It doesn’t so much make me mad as it’s very disheartening because of the countless hours that have been dedicated, not only by myself, but by the volunteers and the groups that support us," he said.

Police released video of the possible vandal. If you recognize the man or know anything about the vandalism, you're asked to please call Hartford police.

"If you know something, please say something and help bring this to closure," said Melius.