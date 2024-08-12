Harm reduction vending machines in Milwaukee County; 8 more installed

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will join Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County Health Policy Advisor, on Monday, Aug. 12 to announce the placement of eight additional Harm Reduction Vending Machines within Milwaukee County.

he Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services Harm Reduction Vending Machine initiative is a cross-sector education and dissemination partnership for harm reduction supplies.

In January 2024, Milwaukee County opened applications for businesses, healthcare clinics, and community organizations interested in hosting a Harm Reduction Vending Machine.

In 2023, Milwaukee County launched 11 Harm Reduction Vending Machines to combat the opioid crisis, overdose deaths, and gun violence throughout the county. These additional eight machines, seven indoors and one located outdoors, bring the total number of vending machines to 19.

These vending machines provide free access to harm reduction and prevention supplies, including fentanyl test strips, nasal naloxone, medication deactivation pouches, medication lock bags, and gun locks. All Harm Reduction Vending Machines are now also stocked with fentanyl/xylazine combination testing packs.

A map of all vending machine locations, additional harm reduction resources, and education on how to use the supplies is available at www.HarmReductionMKE.org.

