Harley-Davidson: Wisconsin, Pennsylvania plants reopen June 6

article

Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier.

It was reported on Friday, June 3 that the motorcycle manufacturer plans to restart plants in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

The company suspended operations at the plants on May 19 for two weeks out of an "abundance of caution" due to a regulatory compliance issue with a supplier.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

The company didn’t name the supplier or provide other details. Harley-Davidson’s stock dropped almost 9% the day the shutdown was announced.