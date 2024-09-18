All roads lead to Harley-Davidson Museum for boy with love for motorcycles

The Brief A mother-son duo is gearing up to travel across the country to visit the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee. Four-year-old Nathan Archibeque raised $2,500 to pay for the October trip. They've been sharing their journey on TikTok, catching the attention of the museum. The Harley-Davidson Museum is giving them a special sensory-friendly tour.



Ask a four-year-old to tell you the one place they want to travel to, and they might say Walt Disney World comes top of mind.

Not for one boy from Washington state, who is about to embark on a dream journey to Milwaukee. With a new-found love for motorcycles, a mother-son duo is gearing up for a VIP trip.

Holding his golden ticket, four-year-old Nathan Archibeque is all smiles, to visit what he believes is the happiest place on earth: the Harley-Davidson Museum.

He lives in Spokane, Wash., with his mother, Shelbie. She said raising a son with autism has not always been easy.

Nathan and Shelbie Archibeque

"He was let go from multiple day cares for not being able to be on the same social standing as other kiddos," Shelbie Archibeque said.

But after running into a group of bikers at a gas station, Nathan was drawn towards them. Motorcycles have changed their lives.

"If it’s about motorcycles, he’s on it, but he still struggles with social interaction and other sorts," Shelbie Archibeque said. "But with the biker buddies, he’s done a 180 in his life. It's incredible to witness."

Nathan Archibeque

They've been sharing their journey on TikTok, catching the attention of the Harley-Davidson Museum, which sent them an invitation addressed to "Cookie Monster," Nathan Archibeque’s biker name.

He doesn’t bite, but he does sell cookies and lemonade at motorcycle clubhouses, which, coupled with the help of supporters, allowed him to pay for his trip to the Brew City.

"They’ve brought me a village for this little man and I will be forever grateful," Shelbie Archibeque said.

He’s even bringing a biker buddy for security.

"To be asked to go in a protective role doing what I love, protecting women and children," Kent Metcalf said. "I’m kind of an emotional old softy, so it hit pretty hard."

The trip is a dream come true for this little rider.

"I’m excited to get toys," the Cookie Monster said.

Shelbie Archibeque said he raised $2,500 to help pay for the trip. They will travel to Milwaukee in October, just in time for his fifth birthday.

The Harley-Davidson Museum is giving them a special sensory-friendly tour by opening up the museum earlier in the day.