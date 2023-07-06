Harley-Davidson Homecoming, tasting Jack Daniel's from July 10-16

article

With summer full steam ahead, here are some events where couples, families, and friends can go and have a good time from Monday, July 10 through Sunday, July 16.

Celebrating 120 years, the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival is set to return to Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 13. There are a slew of events that will take place over the week – with the highlight being performances by Foo Fighters and Green Day. These four days and nights will be filled with activities and entertainment for motorcycle enthusiasts of all ages. Find out more about venues, schedules, ticket options and more.

Turner Hall

Saturday Night Live fans are going to want to be at Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday, July 13 because Please Don't Destroy Live will be performing at 7 p.m. With comedians Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, be prepared for some comic relief as these men have been traveling and entertaining different parts of the country. Find out how you can get tickets.

On Friday, enjoy a calm summer night movie in Gazebo Park, located in Greendale. Greendale Park and Recreation announced that they will be showing Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile at 8:45 p.m. This will be the second time that Gazebo Park will be hosting a free movie event this summer.

For the 21 and older crew, finish out the week with a tasting event with Jack Daniel's. Presented by Saint Kate, the arts hotel will be hosting an afternoon of tasting and education from the Jack Daniel's family of brands. Consumers will be able to have a variety of samples, specialty cocktails, and more. Learn more information about Inside the Barrel.