Harley-Davidson Homecoming: Veterans Park brings riders together

Harley-Davidson riders from across the world came to Milwaukee for 120th anniversary weekend celebrations.

Saturday, a sea of bikes took over Veterans Park at the lakefront. Bands played all day leading up to the headliner, Foo Fighters.

"It’s just amazing to see all the different plates and see where everybody is from," said Amanda Leidy.

Sergio Graziano is in from New Jersey, where he works for a Harley-Davidson dealership. For him, riding is not just a passion but a lifestyle.

"I don’t go to work, I have been there for 13 years," he said.

It’s a homecoming that is connecting people from all over the globe.

"To see how many other countries, just alone – and then when we see Sergio from home, we feel at home," said George Rosario, who is also from New Jersey. "The culture is awesome."

"We always meet new people – new friends, hopefully," said Adam Leidy. "We may never talk to them again, but maybe we still see them on another journey somewhere."

You only turn 120 once. From live music, to demos, to vendors, Harley-Davidson is throwing a party like no other.

"This is an amazing experience," Graziano said. "The slogan is real – ‘Live to ride, ride to live’ – I mean, it’s true."

Riders said they are already looking forward to the 125th year.