Harley-Davidson Demo Days return to museum

Demo Days return to the Harley-Davidson Museum
MILWAUKEE - With the updated CDC guidance for those vaccinated, the Harley-Davidson Museum is excited to bring back Demo Days – where you can give a few H-Ds a spin around Menomonee Valley. Bret Lemoine has more.
Virtual Scout Merit Badge Program at H-D
Now even if you’re far from Milwaukee, you can earn the coolest engineering merit badge for girl and boy scouts with a virtual offering.
Popularity of Harley-Davidson in Mexico
Alfonso Sotomayor was the first motorcyclist inducted into the Confederación Deportiva Mexicana, Salón de la Fama (Mexican Motorcycling Hall of Fame). His H-D is now on display at the museum.
Women's role in H-D's popularity
