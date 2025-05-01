Harley-Davidson 1st quarter earnings exceed Wall Street expectations.
article
MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday, May 1 reported first-quarter earnings of $133.1 million.
H-D's profits in 1st quarter
What we know:
The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.08 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by The Associated Press.