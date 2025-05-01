Expand / Collapse search

Harley-Davidson 1st quarter earnings exceed Wall Street expectations.

By AP author
Published  May 1, 2025 8:41am CDT
Harley-Davidson
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Harley-Davidson Motorcycles

The Brief

    • Harley-Davidson announced its first-quarter earnings on Thursday, May 1.
    • Those earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations.
    • The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share.

MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday, May 1 reported first-quarter earnings of $133.1 million.

H-D's profits in 1st quarter

What we know:

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.08 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by The Associated Press.

Harley-DavidsonBusinessNews