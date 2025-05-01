Harley-Davidson 1st quarter earnings exceed Wall Street expectations.

article

The Brief Harley-Davidson announced its first-quarter earnings on Thursday, May 1. Those earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations. The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share.



Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday, May 1 reported first-quarter earnings of $133.1 million.

H-D's profits in 1st quarter

What we know:

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.08 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.