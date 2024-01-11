HARIBO gummy mosaic earns Guinness world record title

HARIBO has officially broken a Guinness World Records title for the world’s largest jelly/gummy candy mosaic. It all happened at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The mosaic measures 353.1 square feet (32.804 square meters) and is made of approximately 150,000 HARIBO Goldbears, each laid meticulously by hand from 300 of HARIBO’s Associates, their friends, and family, as well as community partners including the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha.

The artwork took four hours to complete and used custom acrylic 12"x12" trays inlaid with the printed design that participants followed like paint-by-numbers using HARIBO gummies.

Credit: HARIBO

A news release says Wednesday's mosaic-building event not only brought out the creative side of the participants but served as an interactive and fun experience that showcased HARIBO’s mission to inspire childlike happiness through its gummi treats.

Kenosha is the hometown of HARIBO’s first-ever U.S. manufacturing facility.