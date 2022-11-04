Harbor District Riverwalk Project; design plans unveiled

article

The Department of City Development (DCD) have unveiled the proposed design renderings for the Riverwalk extension planned for this growing neighborhood.

The DCD said the Harbor District Riverwalk is a redevelopment project located south of Harbor View Plaza in Milwaukee’s Harbor District. This future public space will provide recreational, transportation, and environmental benefits to residents, employees, and visitors in the area and will showcase the successful coexistence of commerce, community space, and ecological restoration.

According to a news release, adjacent to the new Komatsu Mining Headquarters, the Riverwalk is expected to break ground in early 2023. The City of Milwaukee has committed $14.5 million to design and construct this stretch of Riverwalk.

The site plans were prepared by SmithGroup and will be considered by the City Plan Commission on Monday, Nov. 7.

"Our waterways are a great natural resource, and as we add connections to the water, we celebrate this asset. Milwaukee’s Riverwalk has become centers of commerce and recreation that add to the vitality of the city," said Johnson. "I believe in the power of partnerships, and that’s what the Harbor District Riverwalk is all about. Through the efforts of City government, local businesses and organizations, and residents that call our waterfronts home, the Harbor District Riverwalk will add value to the neighborhood and city’s waterways for decades to come."

The Inlet

The Harbor District Riverwalk will include The Node project, which will create 3,000 square feet of new aquatic habitat with new landscaping and native plants. Stairs and ADA-accessible ramps will allow all individuals to access the edge and "touch" the water. Other marine habitat measures proposed for the Harbor District Riverwalk include log lunkers, a fish crib structure (sunken shipping container filled with rock and woody materials), and habitat brush fascines.

"Moving our operations in Milwaukee to the Harbor District has allowed us to welcome in members of the public and engage with our community like never before," said John Koetz, president of Komatsu Surface Mining. "We are so excited to see that continue to grow with the creation of the public Riverwalk, and commend the city and Harbor District for their work to open up this important public waterfront and increase access for all of the community."

The project will also include one shipping container-style building that will house accessible bathrooms and provide a shaded stage for daily use. The Harbor View Plaza Extension on the site’s north end will have integrated signage that leads users into the space, serving as a portal to the Riverwalk.

This Riverwalk project was initially proposed in the Department of City Development’s Harbor District Water and Land Use Plan as part of the City of Milwaukee’s Comprehensive Plan.