Wisconsin State Fair: Hank Williams Jr. on Main Stage Aug. 15

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Thursday, May 13 that country legend Hank Williams Jr. will round out the Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 15 .

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Thursday, May 13 that country legend Hank Williams Jr. will round out the Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 6:00 p.m. Alex Miller will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 9:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $52 and $57. Each concert ticket includes admission to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance.

Hank Williams Jr.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting The Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The non-profit organization that helps support the Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

