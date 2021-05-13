Wisconsin State Fair: Hank Williams Jr. on Main Stage Aug. 15

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Thursday, May 13 that country legend Hank Williams Jr. will round out the Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 6:00 p.m. Alex Miller will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 9:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $52 and $57. Each concert ticket includes admission to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance.

Hank Williams Jr.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting The Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The non-profit organization that helps support the Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.