Hank Aaron State Trail sinkhole, Wisconsin DNR closes stretch

A stretch of the Hank Aaron State Trail will be closed effective immediately due to a sinkhole, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday, July 14.

Due to recent rain events, the DNR said a sinkhole has formed in the trail surface. It will be closed between 76th Street and 89th Street.

DNR staff determined that the hole extends multiple feet below the paved surface, creating an "unsupported void" beneath the asphalt layer and posing a safety concern for both trail integrity and trail users. A portion of the trail will require excavation and replacement before further use.

The Hank Aaron State Trail extends from Milwaukee’s lakefront to the Waukesha County line using both on-street and rail trail segments. Approximately 200,000 cyclists, hikers and walkers utilize the urban paved trail annually, the DNR said.

Various alternative routes may be used based on preference and destination during the closure, the DNR said. Signage for the shortest detour route will be posted at temporary barricading at the 76th Street and 89th Street access points and on the trail ahead of the closure.

Additional closure associated with the 70th Street bridge reconstruction is still expected on July 14, July 17 and July 18 between 68th Street and 72nd Street.

DNR statement:

The DNR understands the importance of the trail for recreational and commuter users and will be making emergency repairs as soon as possible to limit disruption to trail use. Upon contractor inspection and scheduling, updates to the closure dates will be posted to the Hank Aaron State Trail property page.