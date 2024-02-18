Handcrafted: Lakefront Brewery hosts makers market

Handcrafted: Lakefront Makers Market features an eclectic mix of more than 20 local, hand-selected vendors promoting and selling their labors of love.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Lakefront Brewery.

There's no fee to enter, and Lakefront will provide the normal run of food and beverages as well as a Bloody Mary bar, coffee station, and an array of flavored New Grist varieties, a gluten-free pilsner with a splash of gourmet syrup.

Kristin Heuneke, Executive Chef at Lakefront Brewery, joined FOX6 WakeUp with more.