Halsey to headline Summerfest on July 2

Multi-platinum, genre-bending artist Halsey will bring the Love and Power Tour to Summerfest on Saturday, July 2 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

The supporting acts on the tour will be Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress (May 17 – June 8) and The Marías and Abby Roberts (June 16 – July 9), with Wolf Alice appearing on June 21 at the Hollywood Bowl in place of The Marías.

Get tickets here!

For past purchasers of tickets for the Manic tour, there will be a special presale beginning on Tuesday, February 1st at 10 a.m. local time continuing through Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

Halsey's Love and Power Tour Dates

5/17/2022 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre

5/19/2022 -Tampa, FLMIDFLORIDA - Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/21/2022 - Gulf Shores, AL -Hangout Music Festival

5/24/2022 - Nashville, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

5/27/2022 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

5/29/2022 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/1/2022 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

6/3/2022 - Cleveland, OH -Blossom Music Center

6/5/2022 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

6/8/2022 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/11/2022 -New York, NY -The Governors Ball

6/16/2022 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

6/18/2022 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6/21/2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

6/24/2022 - Mountain View, CA -Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/26/2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/28/2022 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

6/30/2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/2/2022 - Milwaukee, WI -Summerfest/American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7/3/2022 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/6/2022 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/9/2022 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre