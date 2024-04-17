Hales Corners stabbing; police seek suspect, 3 hurt

Hales Corners police are looking for an 18-year-old suspect after three people were stabbed late Tuesday night, April 17.

It happened at Plum Tree Apartments shortly before 11 p.m. Officers were originally called to the area for a reported fight. Police said a knife and shovel, "presumably involved in the incident," were found at the scene.

"There was a guy out here. He had got stabbed here, and his shirt was all bloody," said Brian Roberts. "Supposedly the lady got stabbed in the leg, I think trying to break it up."

Two of the three victims – a 42-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, who sustained serious injuries – were taken to a hospital. The third victim, a 22-year-old man, had minor injuries and refused medical attention.

"Heard sirens. I pulled up my police scanner, heard my building and heard stabbing," said Shannon Bopp. "Then knew it was about to get deep."

Plum Tree Apartments in Hales Corners

Police said the suspect is an 18-year-old Milwaukee man who knew the victims. He was gone before officers arrived Tuesday night.

"It’s been quiet here for a while. For the last couple years," Roberts said. "It’s been getting worse and worse. Thank god I’m moving in a month."

The investigation is ongoing.