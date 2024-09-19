The Brief A home dedication was held in Waukesha Domenica Park on Thursday, Sept. 19 for families that will be moving into new homes. The dedication was made possible by Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County. There are ways for you to get involved in this and other Habitat projects.



The Habitat for Humanity in Waukesha County hosted a home dedication on Thursday, Sept. 19 for families that will be moving into their new homes this fall.

For Molly Anderer's family, it is a step into a new chapter.

"It feels really surreal just walking through it. Even just now, the first time," Anderer said. "We're all excited to have this space that's ours."

A home built with her 11-year-old son, Imre, in mind.

Molly Anderer and her son, Imre

"He has cerebral palsy. He's mostly blind, not ambulatory, non-verbal, and he requires two to three surgeries over the last years," Anderer said.

Imre relies on his wheelchair to get around – which has been a challenge for the family in their current home. But now…

"There's flooring down and there's a so he can get safely from the bed to the bath or into his wheelchair places," Anderer said. "It's amazing there aren't any words for how incredible or how grateful we are for it."

The Anderers home is among the first homes Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County have built in Domenica Park.

"Affordable housing is a hot issue all over the state of Wisconsin and Habitat has always been in the business of building affordable housing. Right now, we are at a very critical time for so many of the people," said Sue Vock, Director of Development and Marketing for Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County.

Habitat for Humanity in Waukesha County's Domenica Park project

Vock said the goal is to have 18 units built throughout the block for 20 families.

"All the studies show that people that live in homes just have a healthier life. It’s better for their children; they’re putting down roots," Vock said.

The community's support allows families like the Anderers to celebrate a new beginning. If you would like to get involved with Habitat for Humanity in Waukesha County, you are invited to visit their website.