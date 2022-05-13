Habitat plans Waukesha neighborhood build, biggest project ever

Habitat for Humanity says Waukesha's middle class is being "shut out" of homeownership because of skyrocketing costs.

The organization also hopes to break ground soon on its biggest project ever – a whole new neighborhood.

When the dust settles, the homes on Grandview Boulevard will become the 44th and 45th builds for Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County.

"Our families are excited to move in," said CEO Melissa Songco.

Songco already has her eyes on an even bigger development three-and-a-half miles away. In January, Habitat put in a bid to buy a lot off of Oakland Avenue that was an old factory.

Neighborhood development rendering (Courtesy: Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County)

"We are going from a single-home builder to a developer," she said.

Songco said the land and construction will cost $9 million with plans to build 20 units – 16 single-family homes and two duplex homes – over the next three years.

The city is in discussions to contribute. At the top of a list of American Rescue Plan Act funds is a $1 million proposal spread out over three years for the project It comes just in time.

"I would consider this a housing crisis," said Songco. "The need for affordable homeownership is through the roof."

Songco said the family moving into one of its recent builds waited years for a place to call their own. She said many clients are spending 50-70% of their income on rent, which is why there are plans for so many homes.

"We get calls every day about our program. We have a waiting list," she said. "We have to wait to open our application process because we don’t want to be flooded with applications when we don’t have homes for people."

Had the build happened two or three years ago, it would have been cheaper. Songco said supply chain issues skyrocketed material costs by 30-50%.

Habitat hopes to close the land deal on July 1.