H-D Museum now closed to the public until at least Jan. 3, 2021

The Harley-Davidson Museum announced on Friday, Nov. 20 that its campus will be closed to the public until at least Jan. 3, 2021. Additionally, the H-D Museum’s Holiday Weekend Sale originally scheduled for Nov. 27-29, will be postponed to a later date to be determined.

Harley-Davidson Museum

A news release says a\fter assessing the City of Milwaukee Order 4.2 and the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the H-D Museum has made this decision in an effort to help keep guests and staff safe. The H-D Museum team will closely monitor the situation to determine a reopening date in 2021.

The H-D Museum website and social channels will continue to connect with the community through virtual gallery talks, behind-the-scenes video vignettes and more engaging stories of innovation, perseverance and adventure. Additionally, enthusiasts are invited to visit The Shop online to purchase gifts.

MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant will also close beginning Friday, Nov. 20, including carry-out and delivery operations, and will reopen when it’s deemed safe to do so.

Guests who have already purchased H-D Museum tickets may contact our staff at Tickets@H-DMuseum.com for information about rescheduling and refund availability.

Since the H-D Museum reopened in June, the news release says safeguards and protocols – including enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures, installing signage to encourage social distancing, requiring face coverings for all visitors and more – have been successfully practiced for the health and well-being of our guests and staff.