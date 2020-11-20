Expand / Collapse search

H-D Museum now closed to the public until at least Jan. 3, 2021

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Harley-Davidson Museum announced on Friday, Nov. 20 that its campus will be closed to the public until at least Jan. 3, 2021. Additionally, the H-D Museum’s Holiday Weekend Sale originally scheduled for Nov. 27-29, will be postponed to a later date to be determined.

Harley-Davidson Museum

A news release says a\fter assessing the City of Milwaukee Order 4.2 and the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the H-D Museum has made this decision in an effort to help keep guests and staff safe. The H-D Museum team will closely monitor the situation to determine a reopening date in 2021.

The H-D Museum website and social channels will continue to connect with the community through virtual gallery talks, behind-the-scenes video vignettes and more engaging stories of innovation, perseverance and adventure. Additionally, enthusiasts are invited to visit The Shop online to purchase gifts.

MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant will also close beginning Friday, Nov. 20, including carry-out and delivery operations, and will reopen when it’s deemed safe to do so.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Guests who have already purchased H-D Museum tickets may contact our staff at Tickets@H-DMuseum.com for information about rescheduling and refund availability.

Since the H-D Museum reopened in June, the news release says safeguards and protocols – including enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures, installing signage to encourage social distancing, requiring face coverings for all visitors and more – have been successfully practiced for the health and well-being of our guests and staff.

2 Milwaukee museums, Discovery World close due to COVID-19 surge
slideshow

2 Milwaukee museums, Discovery World close due to COVID-19 surge

The Milwaukee Art Museum, the Milwaukee Public Museum and Discovery World all announced on Thursday, Nov. 19 that they have closed to the public for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 6,635; deaths up 83
slideshow

Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 6,635; deaths up 83

The DHS also reported that there are 17 COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.