Gwinnett County mother accused of 1-year-old child's murder

Police accused a 29-year-old woman of her 1-year-old son's murder when she claimed he was initially OK after being "run over by a truck" on Christmas Eve but died on Christmas Day.

Police found the boy dead on Christmas Day and said his injuries appeared "inconsistent" with her story.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Oluwadamilola Imafiabor faces second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children for failing to seek medical attention.

Police went to 231 Seasons Parkway in Norcross on Dec. 25 and found the child's body.

Imafiabor told police the boy was run over by a truck while playing outside on Dec. 24. She told police the child appeared to be fine at first but died during the night.

Police said an autopsy determined the child's injuries did not match the woman's statements to police.

Police ask anyone with more information to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

