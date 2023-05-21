Expand / Collapse search

Guzi's Hunt for the Cure; walk-run to eradicate Huntington's disease

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Guzi's Hunt for the Cure Run/Walk in Oak Creek

The mission of Guzi's Hunt for the Cure Foundation is to eradicate the Huntington's disease gene through education, science, and medicine.

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The mission of Guzi's Hunt for the Cure Foundation is to eradicate the Huntington's disease gene through education, science, and medicine. The organization hosted a walk-run in Oak Creek on Sunday morning, May 21. FOX6's Isley Gooden was there. 

