Guzi's Hunt for the Cure; walk-run to eradicate Huntington's disease

Guzi's Hunt for the Cure Run/Walk in Oak Creek
The mission of Guzi's Hunt for the Cure Foundation is to eradicate the Huntington's disease gene through education, science, and medicine.
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The mission of Guzi's Hunt for the Cure Foundation is to eradicate the Huntington's disease gene through education, science, and medicine. The organization hosted a walk-run in Oak Creek on Sunday morning, May 21. FOX6's Isley Gooden was there.
Learning more about the impact of Huntington's disease
Learning more about the impact of Huntington's disease
Twin's perspective on Huntington's disease
Twin's perspective on Huntington's disease.
Ready to tackle a run-walk for Huntington's disease awareness
Ready to tackle a run-walk for Huntington's disease awareness