Gun violence in Milwaukee; advocates to speak out

Volunteers and gun violence survivors on Friday, Feb. 3 will host a press conference with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and other community partners and gun violence prevention groups to address gun violence.

414Life, The Office of Violence Prevention, Brady: United Against Gun Violence, WAVE, stop the Violence 53206, Mothers Against Gun Violence, and Moms Demand Action are all taking part in the event.

This comes as last year, 183 people were killed with a gun – and 729 people were shot – a total of 912 victims of gun violence.

In 2019, that number hit 542 before jumping to 1,054 in 2021.

Milwaukee's police chief says increased access to firearms is to blame.

"Firearms are the epicenter of these incidents. And when we talk about these firearms being used, they're being negligently used or handled. We have situations where we have young onces in possession of firearms who should never be in possession of them," said Chief Norman.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The press conference is sponsored by Everytown for Gun Safety.